Range Resources (RRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Range Resources to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 37.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,057 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Range Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

