Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.24.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $147.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $591,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,748,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1,293.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 66,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after buying an additional 61,444 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 268,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after buying an additional 81,679 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

