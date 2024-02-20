Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

UTMD stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.14. Utah Medical Products has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $100.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.18.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Institutional Trading of Utah Medical Products

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 78,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

