StockNews.com Lowers Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 47,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 47,711 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,526,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.
