StockNews.com Lowers Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VYGR

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $7.55 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $332.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 47,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 47,711 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,526,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.