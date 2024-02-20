XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $23.13 on Friday. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $265.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOMA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of XOMA by 100.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of XOMA by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of XOMA by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of XOMA by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

