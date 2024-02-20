Telsey Advisory Group Increases Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Price Target to $13.00

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:WEST opened at $10.91 on Friday. Westrock Coffee has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $960.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,574.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $370,300. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee in the third quarter valued at $36,640,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Westrock Coffee by 70.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 112,254 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Westrock Coffee by 24.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Westrock Coffee by 29.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 158,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 36,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

