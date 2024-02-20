Marathon Oil (MRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Marathon Oil to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.