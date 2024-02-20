Needham & Company LLC Boosts Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target to $25.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Artivion Price Performance

AORT stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. Artivion has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Artivion

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 14,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $273,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Artivion news, VP John E. Davis sold 13,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $244,116.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,194. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 14,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $273,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $936,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Artivion Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Artivion during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Artivion by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

