Needham & Company LLC Boosts Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target to $25.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
AORT stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. Artivion has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.64.
In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 14,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $273,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Artivion news, VP John E. Davis sold 13,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $244,116.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,194. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 14,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $273,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $936,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
