JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $114.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BPMC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.73.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

BPMC stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $94.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.12.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $352,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,420,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,937,000 after buying an additional 347,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,114,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $564,045,000 after purchasing an additional 147,827 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,080,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,144,000 after purchasing an additional 156,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,631,000 after purchasing an additional 649,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after purchasing an additional 449,648 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

