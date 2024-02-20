Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Friedman Industries Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $17.10 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $115.97 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Articles

