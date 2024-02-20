EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $345.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $340.00 to $345.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised EPAM Systems from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $319.54.

NYSE EPAM opened at $311.98 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $341.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.19 and a 200 day moving average of $263.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.79.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

