Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price target for the company.
Talen Energy Corporation operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in North America. The company, through its subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply, LLC, owns and/or controls approximately 12,400 megawatts of generating capacity in the wholesale United States power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas, and Montana.
