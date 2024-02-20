Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price target for the company.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLNE

Talen Energy Price Performance

About Talen Energy

TLNE stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.55. Talen Energy has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in North America. The company, through its subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply, LLC, owns and/or controls approximately 12,400 megawatts of generating capacity in the wholesale United States power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas, and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.