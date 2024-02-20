American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance
Shares of AEL stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $56.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.80.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About American Equity Investment Life
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Equity Investment Life
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.