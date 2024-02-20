American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of AEL stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $56.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.80.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Equity Investment Life

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 82,011 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,941,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,371,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,477,000 after purchasing an additional 51,165 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

