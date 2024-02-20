Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAU opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 22.82 and a quick ratio of 22.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 38.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 186,277 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.