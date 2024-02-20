Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Desjardins

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KMP.UN. Raymond James raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Laurentian downgraded Killam Apartment REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$22.14.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$19.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.84. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$15.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.71. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

