H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Lowered to C$11.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.60.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HR.UN

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

HR.UN opened at C$9.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$8.47 and a 12 month high of C$13.30.

(Get Free Report)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.