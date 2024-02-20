iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Set to Split on Thursday, February 22nd (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) are going to split on Thursday, February 22nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, February 22nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, February 22nd.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $282.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.36 and its 200-day moving average is $260.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $285.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,772.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

