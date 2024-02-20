Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$43.00 at Cormark

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DFY. Scotiabank upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$46.94.

Definity Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

Definity Financial stock opened at C$41.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.09 and a twelve month high of C$42.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

