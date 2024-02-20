National Bankshares Cuts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$146.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$152.00 to C$146.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Canadian Tire from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$167.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$164.67.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$140.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$142.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$146.08. The company has a market cap of C$7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$128.88 and a one year high of C$189.82.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$143.69 per share, with a total value of C$50,291.50. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

