Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at Desjardins

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.00.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$13.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.64. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$11.79 and a 12 month high of C$14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.