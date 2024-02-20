Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.96.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

TSE CVE opened at C$23.50 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.82 and a twelve month high of C$29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.62.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 3.0502793 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.29%.

Insider Activity at Cenovus Energy

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,174,500.00. Insiders acquired 75,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

