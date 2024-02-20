Blue Owl Capital (OBDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OBDC. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

