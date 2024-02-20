Suncor Energy (SU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.09 per share for the quarter.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$44.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$37.09 and a 52-week high of C$48.26. The stock has a market cap of C$57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.43.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.22%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Suncor Energy
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20. In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total transaction of C$402,655.20. Also, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans purchased 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.
