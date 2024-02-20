Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.