Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.50.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GCMG. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -151.72%.

In related news, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,014 shares in the company, valued at $464,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $664,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,399,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,173,000 after buying an additional 477,702 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,118,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,785,000 after buying an additional 137,722 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,346,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 241,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

