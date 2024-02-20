Jet2 (LON:JET2) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($22.66) price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Jet2 from GBX 1,850 ($23.29) to GBX 1,900 ($23.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.
Jet2 Stock Performance
Jet2 Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 655.74%.
About Jet2
Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.
Featured Stories
