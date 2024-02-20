Jet2 (LON:JET2) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($22.66) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Jet2 from GBX 1,850 ($23.29) to GBX 1,900 ($23.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JET2

Jet2 Stock Performance

Jet2 Cuts Dividend

Shares of Jet2 stock opened at GBX 1,387 ($17.46) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,294.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,165.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.92, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.26. Jet2 has a 52 week low of GBX 960 ($12.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,403 ($17.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 655.74%.

About Jet2

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.