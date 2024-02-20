JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,660

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,730 ($34.37) to GBX 2,660 ($33.49) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
BHP Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,378 ($29.94) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,496.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,392.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,177.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,157 ($27.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,862 ($36.04).
BHP Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.