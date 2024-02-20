JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,660

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,730 ($34.37) to GBX 2,660 ($33.49) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,378 ($29.94) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,496.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,392.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,177.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,157 ($27.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,862 ($36.04).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.