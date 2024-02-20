Relx (LON:REL) PT Raised to GBX 4,100

Relx (LON:REL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,770 ($47.47) to GBX 4,100 ($51.62) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,270 ($41.17) to GBX 3,300 ($41.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Relx
Relx Price Performance
Relx Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 41.80 ($0.53) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $17.00. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,153.85%.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.