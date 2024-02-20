Relx (LON:REL) PT Raised to GBX 4,100

Relx (LON:REL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,770 ($47.47) to GBX 4,100 ($51.62) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,270 ($41.17) to GBX 3,300 ($41.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

REL stock opened at GBX 3,412 ($42.96) on Friday. Relx has a one year low of GBX 2,414 ($30.40) and a one year high of GBX 3,430 ($43.19). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,199.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,942.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of £64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3,749.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 41.80 ($0.53) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $17.00. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,153.85%.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

