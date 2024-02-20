SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 863 ($10.87) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 911.60 ($11.48).

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 864.80 ($10.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 862.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 788.35. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 675 ($8.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 913 ($11.50). The company has a market cap of £10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -992.65%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

