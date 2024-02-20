RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90.

In other RCM Technologies news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $43,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $43,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 8,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $229,747.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,220,602.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,621 shares of company stock worth $3,657,998. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

