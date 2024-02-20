ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 208.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.
