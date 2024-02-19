Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on February 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMWGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:BSMW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.70. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,533. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,595,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $529,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

