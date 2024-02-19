Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSJO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 183,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,848. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 48,474 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,441,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

