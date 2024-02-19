Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMWGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMW stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.70. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $26.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMW. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

