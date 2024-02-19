Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE) Plans $0.25 Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2528 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

QYLE stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.63. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682. Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $27.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 31.68% of Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF

The Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (QYLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 ESG BuyWrite index. The fund is passively managed to provide exposure to companies in the Nasdaq 100 Index that have been screened for positive ESG characteristics and is combined with a covered call option strategy.

