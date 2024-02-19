Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on February 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0593 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.22. 911,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,942. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,987,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,474,000 after acquiring an additional 708,042 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 119.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 699,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 380,982 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,997,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,525,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

