Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on February 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0612 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.01. 68,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 189.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,536,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.