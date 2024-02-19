Hop Protocol Price Tops $0.0463 on Major Exchanges (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $89,411.30 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

