Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on February 23rd

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1315 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.86. 40,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,724. The firm has a market cap of $210.03 million, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 592,052 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 143,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 76,946 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 32,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 15,433 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

