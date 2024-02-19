Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0577 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BSCU stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,203. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,191,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 761,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 350,333 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,488,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 252,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 309.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 287,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 217,201 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.