Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,200. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 61,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,756,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

