Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on February 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMRGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0524 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of BSMR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.75. 16,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,815. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $24.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

