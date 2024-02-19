Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0488 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSMQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,567. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $23.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 824.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 357,311 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,793,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,500.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 156,938 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.