Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSJO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,848. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,073,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 298,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,454,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 836,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,811,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.