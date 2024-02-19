Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0593 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $19.22. 911,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,942. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

