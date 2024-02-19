Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on February 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of BSCP remained flat at $20.46 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 619,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,482. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

