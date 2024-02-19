Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Hits New 1-Year High at $750.00

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 750 ($9.44) and last traded at GBX 702 ($8.84), with a volume of 183073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 732 ($9.22).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.81) target price on shares of Ashtead Technology in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Ashtead Technology Trading Down 4.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market capitalization of £561.25 million, a PE ratio of 3,485.71 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 626.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 509.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53.

In other Ashtead Technology news, insider Ingrid Stewart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.50), for a total value of £178,800 ($225,132.21). 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

