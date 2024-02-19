Comparing Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) & Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Transphorm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Transphorm and Lattice Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 2 0 0 2.00 Lattice Semiconductor 0 3 8 0 2.73

Profitability

Transphorm presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.35%. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.79%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Transphorm.

This table compares Transphorm and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -182.08% -135.15% -78.82% Lattice Semiconductor 35.14% 36.07% 27.59%

Risk and Volatility

Transphorm has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transphorm and Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $16.51 million 18.39 -$30.60 million ($0.67) -7.31 Lattice Semiconductor $737.15 million 13.71 $259.06 million $1.85 39.59

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Transphorm on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial, and automotive markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

