Waves 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $39.69 Million (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Waves has a market cap of $272.07 million and approximately $39.69 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00004617 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Waves has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 113,857,012 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. The Reddit community for Waves is https://reddit.com/r/wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, created by entrepreneur Sasha Ivanov in 2016. It provides backend support for Web 3.0 services and is designed to raise security, reliability, and speed of IT systems. Its purpose-designed tools make it easy and accessible to develop and run dApps, leveraging the properties of blockchain systems for security, auditability, verifiability, and trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves has released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has developed into a constantly-growing platform with a broad infrastructure.”

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

