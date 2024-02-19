DigiByte (DGB) Price Tops $0.0094 on Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $159.01 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,735.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.10 or 0.00527685 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00137821 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00052877 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007952 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.05 or 0.00218438 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00151525 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00028469 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000475 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,836,811,664 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
